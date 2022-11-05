Joined Only Last Year, How Isudan Gadhvi Became AAP's Face in Gujarat? 3 Factors

"I had a good job, a safe job. I would go for outdoor shoots and thousands of people would gather and ask for something to be done for them. People called me a fool when I quit my job. But the day I decided that I want to quit my 'safe' job, I wanted to see what I could really do for the people of Gujarat," said Isudhan Gadhvi after he was declared the chief ministerial candidate for Gujarat by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, 4 November.

Flanked by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, party's Gujarat president Gopal Italia, general secretary Manoj Soratihya and other party leaders on stage, a teary-eyed Gadhvi, also a prominent former journalist, hugged his family members after the announcement.