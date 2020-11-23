When Will All Indians be Vaccinated: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 23 November questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the coronavirus vaccine process. The Wayanad MP asked four questions on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Gandhi said that the prime minister must tell the nation which vaccine will the government choose and what will be the reason behind it. He also asked whether PMCares funds will be used to ensure free vaccination.

Gandhi went on to say that the prime minister must tell the nation when will all Indians be vaccinated. At the same time, he also asked what kind of procedure would be adopted to deploy the vaccine.

This comes after the Congress leader on Sunday,22 November criticised the government’s mishandling of the lockdown. “ Modi Govt’s unplanned lockdown pushed millions into poverty, jeopardised the health of citizens and compromised the future of students due to digital divide,” Gandhi tweeted.

Bharat Biotech made an announcement on Sunday, 22 November, that the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed, Covaxin, will be at least 60 percent effective based on earlier trial results. Covaxin is India’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

It had started the phase 3 trials earlier this month with 26,000 volunteers from across 22 sites in India, making it the largest COVID-19 clinical trial in the country.

Pune-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) is also expecting the results of the clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covishield by January. Covishield is one of the five vaccine candidates with which SII was involved in India, reported The Hindu.