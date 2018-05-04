Did Gandhi Really Want A ‘Congress-Mukt Bharat’? The difference between BJP’s rhetoric and the Gandhian notion of a Congress-free India. Viplav Politics Updated: What Gandhi really meant is totally different from BJP’s rhetoric. | (Photo: Harsh Sahani/Quint Hindi)

“By freeing India from Congress, we will fulfill Mahatma Gandhi’s wish to end Congress.”



We have seen BJP leaders often making this statement. We can even see this being repeated in the battle for Karnataka’s assembly election. People are even ready to accept it, but the reality is completely different.

Mahatma Gandhi did not want to eradicate the Congress from the country, but to make it stronger and much more effective than ever before in order to deal with new challenges after independence.

