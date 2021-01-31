Irani To Address Rally In Bengal's Howrah; TMC Turncoats To Attend

The rally will also see many Trinamool Congress turncoats who joined the BJP in Delhi on Saturday, 30 January, in the presence of Shah.

Former TMC MLAs Baishali Dalmia and Prabir Ghoshal, former Trinamool Minister Rajib Banerjee and former Howrah mayor Rathin Chakraborty were ferried to Delhi by a chartered flight organised by the BJP on Saturday. Actor Rudranil Ghosh too joined the party.

The leaders met Shah at his residence who then inducted them into the party.