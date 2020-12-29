‘Santa Claus Has Come’: Mamata Takes On Modi At Mega Birbhum Rally

"Narrow politics has been played at Visva Bharati," began Mamata.

"They are coming for durbar once in a week, eating 5-star food, and showing that it is an adivasi household," she said, taking on Amit Shah who had lunch at an adivasi household on a visit to Bankura in November.

In his visit to Bolpur on 20 December, Shah lunched at the house of baul singer Basudeb Das who then went on to say that the home minister "did not give him time". Das was present at the chief minister's rally on Tuesday after the Trinamool offered him financial assistance.

"They have come to this sonar maati, golden land, and spread hate politics," Mamata continued.

She then went on to attack the Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharati University, Bidyut Chakraborty, who has been at the centre of many controversies over the past year as the university saw instances of political violence.

"Could they have not found any other vice-chancellor for Visva Bharati? Could they have not found anybody except this man who has the BJP's stamp?" she asked.