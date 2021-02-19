‘Efforts Made To Forget Netaji’, Says Amit Shah at Kolkata Event

The battle over Netaji's legacy reached a tipping point on 23 January at an event to commemorate his 125th birthday, organised by the Central government in Kolkata. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the programme.

At the event, Banerjee refused to give her speech as she was heckled by 'Jai Shri Ram' chants by the audience when she was taking the dias.

“This is a government programme and not a political programme. There has to be dignity. It doesn’t behove anybody to invite people and insult. I won’t speak. Jai Bangla, Jai Hind," said Banerjee.

West Bengal is slated to go to polls in April-May this year in what looks to be a contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress and the BJP.