TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi Resigns From RS; Says ‘Suffocated’ in Party

"I am resigning from the Rajya Sabha today. There is violence happening in my state. We cannot speak anything here," said the MP in Rajya Sabha.

"Grateful to my party that they've sent me here. I'm feeling suffocated that we're not able to do anything over the violence in the state. My soul tells me that if you can't do anything sitting here, then you must resign. I will continue to work for people of Bengal," he added.

"Trinamool means grassroots. This will give us an opportunity to send a ‘grassroots’ worker of ours soon to the Rajya Sabha," said Trinamool's chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy.

"Any person is good and honest in Bengal politics is not respected in the TMC and they can't stay in the party. Because of the aunt-nephew combo, no one can work in the party. I met Trivedi at an airport a year ago when he was saying that the state of the party was very bad. We haven't discussed anything with him, but he's welcome in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," said the BJP's Bengal minder and general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya.