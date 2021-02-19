PM Modi to Address Visva Bharati Convocation Via Video Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo used for representation.| (Photo Courtesy: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the convocation ceremony of Visva Bharati University in West Bengal, via video conferencing at 11 am on Friday, 19 February.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also be present at the event.
PM Modi is the Chancellor of the University that was founded by literary luminary Rabindranath Tagore in 1921.
A total of 2,535 students will receive their degrees at the convocation.
On 23 December 2020, PM Modi had also addressed the centenary celebrations of the the oldest central university in the country.
He is scheduled for subsequent visits to West Bengal in the coming weeks. He is to address a public rally in Hooghly district and is expected to inaugurate the Dakshineswar metro station that will connect the existing north-south metro rail line. The new section, 4 km long, will be permanently linked to the existing 27-km Noapara-Kavi Subhash metro stretch.
BJP sources say that he's scheduled for another visit in February and then again in March.
West Bengal goes to polls in April-May this year.
