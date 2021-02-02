Bengal Elections: Another TMC Lawmaker Resigns, Likely to Join BJP

Another Trinamool Congress legislator from Diamond Harbour in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, Dipak Haldar, resigned from the state's ruling party on Monday, 1 February. The resignation came a day ahead of a mega rally that will be held in the district by Bharatiya Janata Party’s newly-inducted leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Haldar tendered his resignation by speed post to the Trinamool Congress' state headquarters at Topsia.

Speculation is rife that he might join the BJP at a rally that is scheduled to be held at Baruipur on Tuesday, 2 February, sources said.