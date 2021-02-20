TMC Campaign Slogan Reveals Two Poll Weapons: ‘Outsiders’ & Women

“By branding her as a daughter instead, we wanted to send out the message that Mamata is one with the people and they need to support her”, said a TMC insider, familiar with the ideation of the campaign.

Nearly 3.4 crore of Bengal’s electorate are women. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, more than 87 percent of these women cast their vote. Since the 2009 Lok Sabha elections and the Nandigram and Singur movements, the women voters have largely stayed with Mamata.

In the 2019 polls, Trinamool fielded 17 women candidates, 41 percent of its total candidates, as opposed to the BJP’s 5.

However, the BJP also has its eyes on the same votebank. Shah in his last visit to Bengal promised 33 percent reservation in government jobs for women if BJP came to power in the state.

“In the surveys that I have been conducting, a large number of women voters are still with Trinamool. In fact, the party’s share of women votes may increase from the last election”, says Chakraborty.

At the Pailan rally, Mamata urged women in Bengal to stand against the BJP.

“The Central Forces will come but remember that they are just here for a few days. Let them be and they will soon go away. If they come to attack you, put your mothers and sisters, your women in the line of defence. I’m requesting my mothers and sisters, this battle will have to be fought with you in the front line”, said Mamata.

In a way, the Trinamool’s final campaign for the 2021 elections surmises this very imagery- a daughter of Bengal, in the line of defence, against a party of men run from a foreign land.