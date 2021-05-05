At Mamata’s Swearing-in as CM, Guv Raises Post-Poll Violence in WB

The ceremony was a small one due to the pandemic, with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The guest list for the oath-taking ceremony, which was delivered by Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, included senior TMC leaders like Abhishek Banerjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Subrata Bakshi, Partha Chatterjee, Aroop Biswas, Shatabdi Ray, amongst others.

That apart, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly, former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, and West Bengal Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were also invited. Bhattacharya gave the event a miss due to ill health. Ganguly and Chowdhury were also not seen at the event.

Poll strategist, Prashant Kishor, who steered the TMC to victory as campaign strategist, was also present at the event.

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh was also invited, but stayed away from the event as protest against the "political violence unleashed by the TMC" after the election results.

"I thank the Maa, Maati, Manush family. A lot of people across the world were looking at Bengal elections with hope, I thank them too. Our first priority will be COVID-19 management. Secondly, I'd ask all political parties to maintain peace and harmony. Bengal does not like violence. Please take care that nothing goes wrong anywhere. I'm taking up law and order from today and will deal with this strongly," said Banerjee after taking the oath.