Is WB BJP Having an ‘Outsider’ Problem? Aap Chronology Samajhiye!

On December 20, 2020, clashes at different places in Alipurduar against the induction of former TMC MP Dasharath Tirkey. In Alipurduar, BJP workers even burnt an effigy of Tirkey and at another place, his photo was garlanded with shoes.

While clashes broke out in Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district against the induction of sitting TMC MLA Sukra Munda.