‘Called Terrorists’: LSR Students on Protest Against Principal's BJP Video

The sheer volume of this backlash comes on the heels of Ahuja's video praising the women's reservation bill.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historical constitutional amendment seeking 33% women’s quotas in legislation. If the proposed changes are implemented, the overall shape and size of representation in Parliament will be fundamentally altered.

The Lok Sabha is expected to expand significantly; within this expanded House, one-third of the seats would be reserved for women, marking the first time such a quota was implemented at the national level.

However, the quota will only come into effect after the delimitation exercise proposed by the ruling party, which means that the reservation will not be enforceable till 2034. But critics have argued that this move is likely to benefit the regions where the BJP is currently stronger.