‘Weakening Press Freedom in India’: Rahul Gandhi Addresses Media in Washington

During an interaction with journalists at the National Press Club in Washington DC, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi voiced his concerns about the state of press freedom in India.
(Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)
During an interaction with journalists at the National Press Club in Washington DC, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi voiced his concerns about the state of press freedom in India.
Emphasising the importance of press freedom for a well-functioning democracy and stressing the need to be open to criticism, Gandhi alleged that there has been a tightening of controls on the institutional framework that shapes the national discourse in India.
"Mahatma Gandhi set up the framework to enable that negotiation fairly and freely. That structure, which allows this negotiation, is coming under pressure," the former Wayanad MP further said.
Gandhi is on a six-day-visit to the United States will previously visited San Francisco. He will subsequently travel to New York.
Speaking at the National Press Club in Washington DC, Rahul Gandhi cautioned that if democracy were to collapse in India, it would have repercussions beyond its borders and would not be in America's national interest, but acknowledged that the issue of democracy is an internal matter for India.
“It’s our job, it's our business, and it's our work to fight the battle for democracy in India. “And it's something that we understand, we accept, and we do,” he told reporters at a press conference.
Rahul Gandhi also commented on India's strategic ties with the US and said that there is a requirement to expand the relationship, without restricting it to defence.
“India, of course, has its view on things, and I think that that view should be put on the table, but I don't think one should think about these things as the centre of things. I think that's, that would be arrogant,” he said, a Hindustan Times report said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)