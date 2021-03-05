WB Polls: Left Front Reveals Candidates for 1st and 2nd Phase

The Left Front in West Bengal constituted by the CPI and CPI(M) on Friday, 5 March, released its candidate list for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. The party announced its candidates from the first and second phase of the polls, which have 60 seats.
The two parties combined have announced candidates for 37 seats, while the CPI(M) alone will be contesting in 28 seats from these phases. The Congress will be contesting in 12 seats, while the Indian Secular Front (ISF) will contest in five seats for these phases.
The first phase of the elections is scheduled for 27 March.
Sujit Chakraborty will be contesting from Barjora, while Sheikh Saddam Ali will be contesting from Kharagpur.
The third front is still undecided on which candidate to field from Nandigram against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who announced her candidature from the same seat earlier today. Nandigram goes to polls on 1 April in the second phase.
(This is a developing story)
Published: 05 Mar 2021,06:00 PM IST