WB Seat-Sharing: Of 193 Seats, Cong to Contest in 92, Left in 101

In the second round of closed-door meetings, the alliance between the Left parties and the Congress have decided on a seat-sharing equation on a total of 193 out 294 seats, in the upcoming West Bengal elections.
He further added that they will soon convene again to decide on the remaining 101 seats.
In the first round of meetings, the Congress and the Left parties had decided to contest in the respective 77 seats, which they had won in the 2016 Assembly elections, ie, 44 seats that the Congress won and 33 that the Left bagged.
However, it must be noted that discussions on some constituencies are still in a deadlock situation.
Meanwhile, the TMC will be keeping a close look at the Left-Congress alliance’s performance in the elections, specifically because their success is inversely proportional to the BJP’s success in the polls. This is primarily because in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a majority of the left voters had voted for the BJP, so much so that the CPI(M) had failed to win a single seat.
