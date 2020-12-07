Days After Exiting Cong, Actor-Politician Vijayashanti Joins BJP

Telugu actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti on Monday, 7 December, joined the Bharatiya Jananta Party (BJP), just days after quitting the Congress party.
The 54-year-old, who started her politial career with the BJP in 1997, was also a member of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) during the fight for Telangana. She later joined Congress in 2014.
She is the second high-profile actor from the south to quit Congress and join the saffron party in recent times, after Khushbu Sundar from Tamil Nadu.
The BJP won 48 of 150 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, seven less than the TRS and 12 times its 2016 tally. The Congress, on the other hand, won just two seats – the same as 2016.
