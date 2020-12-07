Days After Exiting Cong, Actor-Politician Vijayashanti Joins BJP

Telugu actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti on Monday, 7 December, joined the Bharatiya Jananta Party (BJP), just days after quitting the Congress party.

The 54-year-old, who started her politial career with the BJP in 1997, was also a member of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) during the fight for Telangana. She later joined Congress in 2014.

She is the second high-profile actor from the south to quit Congress and join the saffron party in recent times, after Khushbu Sundar from Tamil Nadu.