What Led to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's Resignation? Four Probable Reasons

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned from his post on Saturday, 11 September. Submitting his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat, Rupani said that a change of guard is natural in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and he is ready to take on whatever "responsibility" is given to him next.

With this, Rupani has joined the list of BJP chief ministers who have resigned from their posts recently – BS Yediyurappa in Karnataka, Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Rawat in Uttarakhand and Sarbananda Sonowal in Assam.

Rupani, who had served as chief minister of the state since 7 August 2016, is only the second BJP CM after Narendra Modi, and fourth overall, to complete five years at the helm in the state.