Karnataka Election: Congress' Siddaramaiah Wins From Varuna by 46,163 Votes

The Varuna constituency came into being in 2008, and has since then been held by the Siddaramaiahs.

In the 2018 election, Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra had won from Varuna after having received 96,435 votes (55.09 percent). The former Karnataka CM also won from the seat twice before.

The single-phase Karnataka Assembly election was held on Wednesday, 10 May. The state recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of 73.19 percent in the election.

While most exit polls had predicted an edge for the Congress, a hung Assembly had not been ruled out. Several polls also predicted that the JD(S) could emerge as the kingmaker in the polls.

While the Congress, the BJP, and the JD(S) are the main contenders in the election, several other parties also fielded their candidates. These include the Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and National People's Party.