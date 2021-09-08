Amid UP Polls Speculation, Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya Resigns

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Wednesday, 7 September, submitted her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, news agency ANI reported, citing secretary to the governor BK Sant.

Maurya's resignation comes two years before the completion of her tenure. She has resigned due to personal reasons, news agency PTI reported, citing government a source.

The BJP leader had succeeded Krishna Kant Paul to assume the post of the seventh governor of Uttarakhand on 26 August 2018.