'Won't Ally With Big Parties': Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu

Speaking in a interview with news agency PTI, Lallu said that the Congress was all set to make a comeback in the state and added that in the eyes of Uttar Pradesh people, Congress was the main challenger of the BJP in the upcoming polls.

Besides, he also expressed confidence that his party would win the elections under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and form the next government. While he said that he was in touch with some smaller parties, he did not go into the details of the possible alliances.

Responding to the reactions of BSP and SP to a recent booklet released by the Congress which highlighted the misrule under the non-Congress governments in the past three decades he categorically said that the Congress will align with small parties on the issues of poor, farmers, youth and women's safety.

SP and BSP have also ruled out the possibility of a tie up with the Congress. While SP's Akhilesh Yadav has said his party will form alliance with only smaller parties, Mayawati has asserted that BSP will go solo in the elections.

Lallu told PTI that he is fully confident that in the aspects of strength, organisation and struggle, Congress is the voice of the poor, farmers, youth, labourers and for women's safety