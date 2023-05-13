UP Bypoll Result 2023 Updates: SP Ahead in Chhanbey, Apna Dal (S) Leads in Suar

As per the latest Election Commission (EC) trends, Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Kirti Kol is leading in the Chhanbey byelection in Uttar Pradesh, while Shafeek Ahmed Ansari of the Apna Dal (Sonelal) is ahead in the Suar Assembly constituency.

Bypolls to the two Assembly segments were held on 10 May.

The Chhanbey seat in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district fell vacant after the death of Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA Rahul Prakash Kol in February.

The Suar Assembly seat in Rampur district also fell vacant in February after SP leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan was disqualified as an MLA after a Moradabad court sentenced him to two years in prison in a 15-year-old case.