Upendra Kushwaha Quits JD-U, Forms Own Party for Third Time. What Explains This?

Kushwaha's has left and returned to the JD-U several times in the past.

He was suspended from the party in 2007 and formed the Rashtriya Samata Party in 2009 but he later merged back after a patch-up with Nitish Kumar.

Kushwaha again had a falling out with Nitish Kumar in the run-up to the 2013 Lok Sabha elections following JD-U breaking ranks with the BJP over Narendra Modi's PM candidature. Kushwaha formed the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party and joined the NDA. He won and became MoS for Human Resources Development in the Modi government.

But when Kumar came back into the NDA in 2017, Kushwaha moved out and he fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as part of the UPA. But in 2021, he merged back into the JD-U after burying the hatchet with Nitish Kumar.

Kushwaha's problem is that while he is probably the tallest leader in the Koeri-Kushwaha community, his control over this vote bank is only partial at best. It doesn't match Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav's control over Yadav votes.

Therefore, Kushwaha can add value only as part of an alliance with a bigger party like the RJD, BJP or JD-U.

This explains his periodic shifts. He aligns himself to whichever formation offers him more prominence albeit as a junior partner.