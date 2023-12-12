Unpopular MLAs, Ground Disconnect: Congress Identifies Reasons for 3 State Loss

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress’ tally reduced to 35, a stark contrast with the 68 seats the party won back in 2018. Like Madhya Pradesh, here too the Congress was fairly confident of winning the polls, albeit by a small margin. But in the days after the results, multiple former MLAs have levelled allegations at the state leadership including former CM Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo as well as AICC in-charge Kumari Selja regarding ticket distribution and candidate selection. In the meeting about the Chhattisgarh results, these statements and accusations by the Congress members was also discussed.

“Power remained centralised and the CM worked with some selected people for the entire five years. The atmosphere of tussle persisted," Congress leader and outgoing minister Jai Singh Agrawal told reporters earlier this week. “It seems our 'mukhiya' believed we would win all rural seats and there would not be much need for urban seats," said Agrawal who incidentally lost his own election too.

Another sitting MLA Brihaspat Singh, specifically blamed Selja for the defeat. Singh said, “22 tickets were denied (to worthy candidates)... Our state’s AICC in-charge was biased,” said Singh, who was denied a ticket himself.

Speaking to reporters after her meeting with the high command, Selja defended the party’s performance in the state, especially pointing out the figure of women candidates who won. “We gave tickets to 18 women, out of which 11 won. The media, agencies and everyone said we were winning in Chhattisgarh, and to some extent they were right as our vote percentage did not change much. There are plenty of reasons which are being reviewed. We have not lost the trust of the people. We will win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections.”

The Congress party’s vote share has dropped only marginally in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and has in fact increased in Rajasthan, in comparison to 2018. This is when Congress had won all three states in 2018. The Congress’ vote share has dropped from 40.9 per cent to 40.4 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, and from 43 per cent to 42.2 per cent in Chhattisgarh. The Congress’ vote share has increased in Rajasthan from 39.3 per cent in 2018 to 39.53 per cent in 2023.