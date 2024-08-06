'Fake Narratives Being Peddled on India's Job Crisis': IMF Executive Director

First and foremost, the emphasis on, and the realization that, it is a small farmer that is actually getting hurt through the status quo because of the way in which the status quo has been. If you take the APMC act, the farmer is is forced to go and sell in a particular mandi. Many times what happens is a small farmer who does not have his own tractor-trailer, what he does is he actually will hire a tractor-trailer to actually bring his produce to the local mandi. The intermediary there will actually, typically called the (Adhatiya), knows very well that this small farmer has nobody else to go to. The small farmer basically waits from 8:00 in the morning or maybe 7:00 to actually sell his produce. The intermediary makes him wait till maybe 3:00, 3:30, 4:00. By that time, the produce itself actually is sort of reducing in quality, and at the same time, that small farmer is becoming desperate. Using that then the price that the small farmer gets is much lower, and this is actually seen in the data as well. If you look at the value added between the small farmer and the intermediary of ₹100, about 90 of that actually goes to the intermediary. The small farmer does not get adequately at all.

Second aspect- take the Essential Commodities Act. It's a fundamental aspect of agriculture that supply is seasonal. Demand is all through the year. Supply comes during the cropping season. When you have supply that is seasonal and demand that is all through the year, what you have to do? Of course you have to store. And yet through the Essential Commodities Act that was enacted in the 1960s when India had food shortage, we effectively equate all storage to hoarding. And I'm sure you remember, maybe you're young, you may not remember, but your dad may actually remind you of Bollywood movies like Jeevan where was basically if he was storing, he was shown as a hoarder, every storage, every person who stores. But it's a fundamental aspect that when you have supply that is seasonal and demand that is all through the year, you have to store. But through the Essential Commodities Act and the penalties therein, we actually have disincentivized storage completely. Large farmers have the deep pockets to go and build the storage and utilise storage. A small farmer suffers. The current status quo actually hurts the small farmers. So for all the narrative and the rhetoric that one sees, especially from some of the demagogues, the simple fact remains that they are not really standing up for the small farmer by basically advocating or opposing reform. They're actually standing up for the rich farmers and the intermediaries who are the beneficiaries of status quo. And I think if you see the evidence of the farm bill as well, because they know very well that they're going to lose out, but those who are going to benefit, those benefits come over time. You know, we've really sort of held back the agricultural sector through these very archaic regulations that only ends up benefiting the existing rich farmers and the intermediaries.