Factions of BJP Get Into Fist Fight During Meeting for Karnataka Council Polls

A section of workers raised slogans when NR Santosh, former aide of BS Yediyurappa, was delivering a speech. The workers also questioned his contribution to Arsikere.
(Photo: The Quint)
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting in Karnataka's Asrikere witnessed fist fights after a heated exchange between two rival factions within the party turned violent on Tuesday, 30 November.
The meeting was being conducted by state Excise Minister K Gopalaiah in Hassan district's Arsikere to discuss poll strategies for the upcoming council elections in December.
A section of workers raised slogans when NR Santosh, former aide of BS Yediyurappa, was delivering a speech. The workers also questioned his contribution to Arsikere.
Soon after the minister left the venue, a group of people attacked those who had raised objections to the speech by Santosh.
Visuals show a group of men attacking a man in a light pink shirt. During the scuffle, Mohan Naik, who had questioned Santosh, sustained injuries and was admitted to a nearby local hospital. The man was seen pressing his nose with a handkerchief to stop the bleeding.
No police complaint has been filed in connection with the incident.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)