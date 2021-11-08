‘Truth Can’t Be Silenced by UAPA’: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Over Tripura Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
(Photo: PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 8 November, took to Twitter to condemn the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) invoked by the Tripura Police against 102 people, including journalists, for reporting and writing on the recent communal violence in the state.
The Tripura Police has also booked four Supreme Court lawyers, who had expressed discontent over incidents of violence and vandalism against Muslim-owned houses and shops, under the UAPA.
Gandhi on Monday wrote that 'Tripura is burning' is a call for corrective action and criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that their "favourite cover-up tactic is shooting the messenger".
"Truth can't be silenced by UAPA," he added.
"The Guild is of the opinion that this is an attempt by the state government to deflect attention away from its own failure to control majoritarian violence, as well as to take action against the perpetrators of this. Governments cannot use stringent laws like UAPA to suppress reporting on such incidents," a release from the EGI said.
Last week, Gandhi had alleged that Muslims were being attacked in Tripura and asked how long the government would pretend to be deaf and blind.
Using the hashtag "#TripuraRiots", he asked, "How long will the government keep pretending to be blind and deaf?"
