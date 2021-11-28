Tripura Civic Polls: BJP Ahead in Most Seats; TMC, Left Compete For Second Spot

People wait to cast their votes at a polling station during municipal corporation elections, in Agartala| Image used for representation.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Tripura has started celebrating as the party is leading in 28 out of 51 wards in the civic body elections held in the state.
There are a total of 334 seats available in the urban local bodies in Tripura, with 51 wards, 13 municipal councils, and six nagar panchayats.
Held amid a bitter political feud with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, the civic bodies went to polls in the backdrop of communal violence which took place in the state in October.
TMC has alleged that the elections were "heavily rigged" and demanded that they be declared invalid. The CPM has also demanded the same in five wards of AMC.
Elections for the 13 Urban Local Bodies were held on 25 November.
The CPM got one seat each in Ambassa Nagar Panchayat in Dhalai District, Panisagar Nagar Panchayat in North district, and Kailashahar Municipal Coucil in Unakoti district. TMC and a regional party, Tipra Motha have one one seat each on Ambassa.
