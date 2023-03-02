Tripura Election Results 2023 Live Updates | BJP Leads In Tripura: Early Trends

Live updates of Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 Result.
Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Tripura Assembly election begins at 8 am on Thursday, 2 March.
The state had gone to polls on 16 February. A massive voter turnout of 87.6 percent was recorded in the election.
The ruling BJP faces the Left-Congress alliance on the one hand and the TIPRA Motha Party on the other.
The BJP contested from 55 seats while its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), fielded candidates from six constituencies. The Congress fought from 13 seats, while its ally the CPI(M) contested 47. The TIPRA Motha fielded candidates in 42 seats.
Most exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP-led alliance in Tripura
The key parties in the state include the BJP, IPFT, CPI(M), TMP, and Congress.
Early leads show BJP leading in 35 seats, while Congress leads in 4 seats. Meanwhile, TIPRA Motha is leading on 5 seats
A key narrative that has shaped politics in the Northeastern states is the demand to protect the rights of the indigenous people of the region, against migrants from outside.
Tripura, however, is the only state where migrants (Bengali speaking refugees who came after Partition) are in a clear majority.
The non-tribal population in Tripura has increased from about 45 percent at the time of Independence to close to 70 percent now.
When the Congress was the dominant party in Tripura in the 1960s and early 1970s, the indigenous people increasingly looked towards the Communist parties to assert their political demands.
Read more here.
The BJP's top leaders aren't attacking the Left, the Congress or the Trinamool Congress as much as they seem to be targeting a new player in the state's politics – the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance or the TIPRA Motha, led by Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma, the head of the Tripura royal family.
So why is the BJP attacking TIPRA so much? What makes this four-year-old outfit the party to watch out for in these elections?
For the first time in Tripura, the Congress and Left have come together to take on the BJP in the Assembly elections. Tripura's Assembly has 60 seats.
