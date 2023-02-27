Exit Poll Says BJP+ Will Sweep Tripura With 36-45 Seats, Cong To Draw a Blank

Tripura Assembly elections 2023 exit polls.
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
Tripura exit poll results 2023: According to Axis My India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance will sweep the state of Tripura, winning 36-45 seats in the 60-member House.
The Left, on the other hand, will win 6-11 seats, while the Congress won't win any. The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), on the other hand, will win 9-16 seats, according to the poll.
The Matrize exit poll, on the other hand, predicted 29-36 seats for the BJP-led alliance, 13-21 for the Left and Congress alliance, and 11-16 for the TMP.
The TimesNow-ETG poll predicted 21-27 seats for BJP+ and 18-24 seats for the Left.
Polling for the Tripura Assembly elections was held on Thursday, 16 February.
Over 81 percent of voters had cast their ballots, as per the State Election Commission.
In Tripura, the ruling BJP faces the Left-Congress alliance on the one hand and the Tipra Motha on the other.
The BJP contested from 55 seats while its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), fielded candidates from six constituencies.
The Congress fought from 13 seats, while its ally the CPI(M) contested 47. The Tipra Motha fielded candidates in 42 seats.
The result of the Tripura Assembly election along with that for Nagaland and Meghalaya will be declared on 2 March.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)