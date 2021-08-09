Invite To Gogoi, Possible Talks With Pradyot: TMC's Look-East Mission For 2024

Since its emphatic win in the West Bengal elections earlier this year, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee, has made it clear that its politics will not be limited to the state alone.

After restricting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to just 77 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, Mamata Banerjee and her party are being seen as the main opposition force around which other regional parties may rally in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This thought was furthered amplified during Banerjee's visit to Delhi last month, in which she met various opposition leaders, BJP leader Nitin Gadkari and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the same time, the TMC, led by man no. 2 and party MP, Abhishek Banerjee, created headlines across the eastern region - first in Tripura and then in Assam. Speculations are rife about the party looking to make a significant electoral foray into these states. However, a concrete plan is yet to emerge.