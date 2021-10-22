TMC MP Sushmita Dev Allegedly Attacked in Tripura, Claims BJP Behind Incident

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev was on Friday, 22 October, allegedly attacked in Tripura along with members of the party, as well as Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) employees who were travelling with her.
(Photo: Video screengrab)
Dev has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is behind the attack, adding that the people accompanying her have been injured.
Her car, a blue SUV, was also vandalised, with visuals showing a blue SUV dented with multiple hits, a smashed windshield and windows.
The incident comes a day after Dev announced that the Trinamool Congress would contest the upcoming civic elections in Tripura. Dev, who is overseeing the TMC's activities in Tripura, said a final strategy will be formulated once the polls are announced.
The TMC has filed a complaint with the Tripura Police, stating that Dev, along with 10 other party workers of TMC were "brutally attacked by workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party at Amtali Bazar around 1:30 pm", reported NDTV.
The party further alleged that the people behind the incident had "vandalised vehicles, physically assaulted workers of the TMC and outraged the modesty of female party workers".
Dev, who quit the Congress and joined the Trinamool on 16 August, has been touring the entire state to strengthen the party.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
