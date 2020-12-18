‘Procedural Flaws’: Suvendu Adhikari’s Resignation Not Accepted

West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday, 18 December, refused to accept the resignation of Suvendu Adhikari and has asked him to appear before him on Monday, 21 December.

Ahead of the West Bengal elections next year, Adhikari tendered his resignation as a member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as well as from the membership of the Legislative Assembly. He is expected to join BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he visits the state.

The Speaker said on Friday that the resignation has not been accepted owing to procedural flaws, reported news agency PTI.