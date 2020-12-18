‘Procedural Flaws’: Suvendu Adhikari’s Resignation Not Accepted

West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday, 18 December, refused to accept the resignation of Suvendu Adhikari and has asked him to appear before him on Monday, 21 December.
Ahead of the West Bengal elections next year, Adhikari tendered his resignation as a member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as well as from the membership of the Legislative Assembly. He is expected to join BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he visits the state.
The Speaker said on Friday that the resignation has not been accepted owing to procedural flaws, reported news agency PTI.
Adhikari had earlier tendered his resignation as minister from the Mamata Banerjee-led state Cabinet on 27 November. He had also left the chairperson’s post of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC) two days before that.
Sources cited by IANS said that Adhikari was unhappy with organisational decisions taken by Abhishek Banerjee and political strategist Prashant Kishor. Adhikari and Banerjee were even seen taking potshots indirectly at each other, without taking names at recent public meetings.
