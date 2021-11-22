TMC Says Situation 'Worsening' in Tripura, SC Grants Urgent Hearing on 23 Nov

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday, 22 November, agreed to hear on Tuesday a contempt plea of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) claiming that the law and order situation in Tripura is "worsening" every day ahead of the civil body elections, reported news agency ANI.

The apex court on 11 November had asked the Tripura Police to ensure that none of the political parties were prevented from exercising their rights to campaign, for the upcoming municipal elections, in a peaceful manner.

The top court had passed the interim order after hearing submission of senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the TMC and its Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev. The plea cited alleged violence against the party members and sought a direction to protect them for the municipal polls slated for 25 November.