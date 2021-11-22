TMC Says Situation 'Worsening' in Tripura, SC Grants Urgent Hearing on 23 Nov

The Supreme Court on Monday, 22 November, agreed to hear on Tuesday a contempt plea of the All India Trinamool Congress.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday, 22 November, agreed to hear on Tuesday a contempt plea of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) claiming that the law and order situation in Tripura is "worsening" every day ahead of the civil body elections, reported news agency ANI.
The apex court on 11 November had asked the Tripura Police to ensure that none of the political parties were prevented from exercising their rights to campaign, for the upcoming municipal elections, in a peaceful manner.
The top court had passed the interim order after hearing submission of senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the TMC and its Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev. The plea cited alleged violence against the party members and sought a direction to protect them for the municipal polls slated for 25 November.
On Monday, advocate Amar Dave mentioned the matter before a bench of the SC and said that even though the court had passed an order about security, the situation is worsening.
"Yesterday also incidents have happened. And they are taking place across the board now. In view of what has transpired, we have filed a fresh contempt petition, and we are also seeking directions from Your Lordships. Please let it be heard urgently," Dave said in court, according to LiveLaw.
As Justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud noted that the state is scheduled to go to the polls on 25 November, Dave reportedly added, "The situation is very volatile. It requires the court's considerations. Every day, these incidents are happening, and they are increasing."
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)