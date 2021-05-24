TMC Leaders Want to Return to Party After Brief Stint With BJP

Three former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders – four-time MLA Sonali Guha, Sarala Murmu, and Amal Acharya – have expressed their wishes to leave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and rejoin Mamata Banerjee’s party.
The TMC reacted to the developments and said that there should me a moratorium for at least six months for the BJP leaders to return to the TMC.
Guha expressed regret in joining the BJP and said she wants to come back to the TMC.
In a tweet, where she tagged West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Guha said her decision to join the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls was wrong.
Interestingly, Murmu was given a ticket by the TMC to contest from the Habibpur Assembly seat, but she turned their offer down and joined the BJP.
The third TMC leader, two-time MLA Amal Acharjee, also made a similar appeal. He left the party two weeks before the recently concluded Assembly polls.
“A final decision will be taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but my suggestion is that there should be moratorium for six months. Our supporters have suffered a lot during the elections because of such leaders,” senior party leader and MP Saugata Roy said.
According to a report in The Hindu, it is not just these three but other leaders who want to return to the TMC. Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson, said that the party’s efforts were towards tackling COVID right now and no decision had been taken yet.
West Bengal BJP president said that if these leaders think they made the wrong decision, they should correct it.
