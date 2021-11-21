TMC Leader Saayoni Ghosh Arrested on Attempt to Murder Charges by Tripura Police

Trinamool Congress Youth President Saayoni Ghosh was arrested on 21 November, by the Tripura Police, on attempt to murder charges.
Ghosh who was in the state to campaign for the upcoming state elections was booked under sections 153, 153(A), 506, 307, 120(B) of the IPC.
"I have been charged with attempt to murder for saying khela hobe," Ghosh said.
In a video that has surfaced online, Ghosh is seen saying "khela hobe" from a car as it crosses a gathering that was reportedly being addressed by BJP leader and state CM Biplab Deb.
According to East Mojo, based on a complaint of a BJP worker the police visited the hotel where Ghosh was staying on 20 November and told her to report to the police station for questioning. When other party workers arrived at the station they found out that Ghosh had been arrested.
EastMojo quoted BJP spokesperson, Nabendu Bhattacharya saying, “ Our karyakartas did not attack anyone from TMC ever, because we do not consider them as a political opponent to reckon with. But, I would like to remind them that they should be careful about using their words, which are unbecoming."
The case will be heard in court on 22 November. Abhishek Banerjee along with 15 other TMC MLAs have decided to sit on a dharna against this arrest.
(With inputs from East Mojo)