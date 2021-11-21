TMC Leader Saayoni Ghosh Arrested on Attempt to Murder Charges by Tripura Police

Trinamool Congress Youth President Saayoni Ghosh was arrested on 21 November, by the Tripura Police, on attempt to murder charges.

Ghosh who was in the state to campaign for the upcoming state elections was booked under sections 153, 153(A), 506, 307, 120(B) of the IPC.

"I have been charged with attempt to murder for saying khela hobe," Ghosh said.

In a video that has surfaced online, Ghosh is seen saying "khela hobe" from a car as it crosses a gathering that was reportedly being addressed by BJP leader and state CM Biplab Deb.