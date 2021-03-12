‘Conspiracy’: TMC Delegation Meets EC on Nandigram, Demands Probe

The delegation comprising six members met the EC representatives, including Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, and submitted a memorandum that also referred to the tweets and remarks made by the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the TMC supremo, news agency PTI reported.

A reference to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari – who had recently switched over to the saffron party from the TMC and is squaring off against Banerjee from the Nandigram seat – was also made.

"When an attempt was made on the life of Ms Banerjee, in which she was grievously hurt, to cover up the attack, eyewitnesses were planted, illustratively, eyewitnesses Chittaranjan Das and Debabrata Das, who testified that Ms Banerjee's car was hit against an iron pillar, are associates of Suvendu Adhikari, BJP candidate from Nandigram [sic]," the memorandum reportedly said.