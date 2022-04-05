'Tired of Waiting for Top Brass': Ahmad Patel's Son Hints About Leaving Congress

Late Congress leader Ahmad Patel's son Faisal on Tuesday, 5 April, expressed his dissatisfaction with the party's leadership and hinted that he was exploring moving away from the INC.
(Photo: Twitter/Faisal Patel)
"Tired of waiting around. No encouragement from the top brass. Keeping my options open," Faisal Patel said in a tweet, suggestion that he was unhappy with his lack of a position in the party.
This comes after Patel, on 27 March, had said he was "not sure" about his formal entry into the politics, but that he would be working for the Congress party from "behind the scenes" in his home district of Bharuch and Narmada.
Later talking to IANS, he had said, "I am not joining politics at the moment and not sure about joining the party yet." However, Faisal said that if he joins politics, he "may not enter into electoral politics but work for the party."
Ahmed Patel, who passed away in 2020, was the political secretary of Sonia Gandhi and during 10 years of the UPA rule (2004-2014). He was considered as one of the "most powerful" aides of Sonia Gandhi.
