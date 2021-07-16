Those Afraid Are Free to Join RSS, Like Scindia: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing social media workers of his party at an online event, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, 16 July, said that those who fear the reality and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are free to leave, while fearless leaders from outside should be included.
Gandhi was also quoted by PTI as saying, “They are RSS people and they should go, let them enjoy. We do not want them, they are not needed. We want fearless people. This is our ideology. This is my basic message to you.”
Gandhi also reportedly cited the example of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and said, “He had to save his house and he got scared and he joined the RSS.”
This was Gandhi’s first address to the 3,500 members of the Congress’ social media team, in which he is reported to have conveyed the message that he was always with them.
Gandhi also told the party workers that they should not be afraid of talking to him.
“You should not be scared and you will never see me being afraid,” Gandhi said. He also added that the Congress provide to give equal rights to all, while the RSS wants to benefit only a few.
Party sources also told PTI that Gandhi further interacted personally with around 10 young workers from various fields.
Meanwhile, haring a video of Rahul Gandhi, former Telangana chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, quoted Mahatam Gandhi and said, "The enemy is fear. We think it is hate; but, it is fear, said Mahatma Gandhi. Our leader Shri Rahul Gandhi following in the footsteps of the Mahatma. To defeat the hate propagated by the RSS-BJP, Congress needs fearless people, not cowards.”
(With inputs from PTI)
