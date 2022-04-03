Thirty-One Fresh Faces in Yogi 2.0 Cabinet – Why Does BJP Prefer Outsiders?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calls itself a cadre-based party where those associated with the ideology are always preferred. But in the last few elections and ministerial expansion, this much-publicised inner-party rule is proving to be a myth. The party has given big responsibilities to non-cadre leaders in the cabinets in various states and at the Centre. In fact, the outsiders are being trusted over those who have been in the party for decades.

In July 2021, PM Modi had included 36 fresh faces in his Cabinet, and the same trend continued when it came to deciding the Cabinet formation of Yogi 2.0. Turncoat Jitin Prasad has been given the important portfolio of the Public Works Department (PWD). He had joined the BJP just before the elections. Question is – what message the BJP is trying to give by inculcating parachuters in important places.