India's 'Third Spaces' Are Shrinking. Who Gets to Decide What We Can Discuss?

Consider this case, for instance. On 19 September, the Progressive Artists' League decided to display artworks of Srishti Gupta and Akriti Chaudhary at Mool Studio in Delhi, followed by a panel discussion on the theme 'Partisanship of Artists in Our Times'.

Both the activists were arrested in the aftermath of Noida workers’ protest demanding a wage hike. It is worth noting that the Uttar Pradesh government itself acknowledged the workers' grievances and increased the salary of unskilled workers across the state by up to 21 percent after the agitation.

Additionally, an NSA case against Akriti was quashed by the Allahabad High Court by a two-judge Bench comprising Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdev, who called the entire case by the Uttar Pradesh police a "concocted story". They also warned that continued conduct of this kind by the state's bureaucracy risked turning Uttar Pradesh into an 'Orwellian dystopia.'

Akriti's NSA detention may have been struck down as baseless, but both Srishti and Akriti continue to be in jail due to multiple criminal cases filed against them by the Uttar Pradesh police. The Supreme Court also upheld the quashing of her NSA but stayed the recovery fine imposed on the local officials by the Allahabad High Court.

According to Vinod, a member of the Progressive Artists' League,