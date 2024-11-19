Inside Telangana Caste Census: Wary Respondents, Tired Surveyors & Privacy Fears

However, the survey did not take off in the last eight months due to the Lok Sabha elections and court cases.

On a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by R Krishnaiah, former Rajya Sabha member and leading figure of struggles by BC organisations since the Mandal Commission imbroglio, the Telangana High Court directed the state government to constitute a dedicated commission to monitor the survey.

The Supreme Court had also given a ruling in 2010 to follow triple tests – proportionate political reservation based on population, dedicated commission, and vertical reservations for SCs, STs and BCs taken together not exceeding 50 percent.

Since it wasn't as much of an issue with the SCs and STs because they were respectively entitled to 15 percent and 6 percent reservation constitutionally, fixing reservations for BCs was always a challenge for any government.

The Bihar government arrived at total reservations for SCs, STs, and BCs at 63 percent but it was struck down by the Patna High Court – and the judgment was later upheld by the Supreme Court. The state government had undertaken the painstaking job for five months at a cost of Rs 500 crore, sources said.