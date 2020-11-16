Tejashwi Yadav Congratulates CM Nitish Kumar, Takes a Dig at Him

Yadav’s RJD provided serious competition to the BJP & the JDU, emerging as the single-largest party in the election.

Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan and leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday, 16 November, congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the latter took oath as the CM of the state for the fourth consecutive term.

"Best wishes to respected Nitish Kumarji for being 'nominated' Chief Minister. I hope, instead of pursuing his ambitions, he will fulfill aspirations of the public and the NDA's promise of 19 lakh jobs, and will make employment, health, income generation, irrigation his priority," Yadav tweeted, taking a dig at the fact that the JDU had performed below par and allowed the BJP to become the bigger party in the NDA.