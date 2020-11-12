Tejashwi Can Lead When Older: Uma Bharti on Bihar Elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday, 12 November, praised Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, adding that he can lead when he is older.
According to ANI, Bharati, while talking to media in Bhopal, said: “Tejashwi is a very good boy. But Bihar was saved by the skin of its teeth because he wouldn't have been able to run the state.”
Attacking the Lalu Yadav regime, the senior BJP leader said: “Lalu Prasad Yadav would have ultimately been at the helm pushing Bihar back into jungle raj. Tejashwi can lead when older.” news agency ANI quoted Bharti as saying.
The remark comes a day after NDA emerged victorious in Bihar election.
Speaking on Madhya Pradesh bypolls, the senior BJP leader praised former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and said: “Kamal Nath ji has fought this election very well. Maybe if he'd ran his government this well there wouldn't have been problems. He's a very decent person, like my elder brother. He fought this election very tactfully,” reported ANI.
BJP in Madhya Pradesh bypolls won by 19 seats, while Congress only managed to secure nine Assembly constituencies.
The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh fell in March after 22 MLAs.
