TDP Offices in Andhra Pradesh Attacked; 'Jagan Fans Did It,' Says YSRCP

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy; TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.
Tension prevailed in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur and Vijayawada districts as mobs attacked Telugu Desam Party offices. In Mangalagiri, Guntur TDP's headquarters was attacked by unidentified persons including women. In Vijayawada, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram's residence was attacked.
According to TDP, Pattabhi Ram has suffered injuries. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has made a complaint to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the leader's office informed in a media release.
Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party told The Quint that the attacks "may have been done by fans of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy" who were hurt by the statements that Pattabhi Ram made against him. In a media briefing about Ganja trafficking in Andhra Pradesh, Ram had made some derogatory remarks against the CM, a YSRCP spokesperson said.
TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu has asked Amit Shah to provide TDP offices "protection of Central forces" as the attacks were "premeditated and politically motivated". Naidu's son and TDP leader Nara Lokesh said the attacks were "fascist and intolerant".
Naidu has also lodged a complaint with Andhra Pradesh's Governor. According to Naidu, the local police "did not take any action to prevent the ruling party mobs."
In the attacks, windowpanes and furniture were damaged, TDP leaders alleged.
Gautam Sawang, Andhra Pradesh's Director General of Police, has said, "Nobody should take law into their hands. Action will be taken against those who do so."
Sawang also said that additional forces are deployed across the state. "We request citizens to cooperate in maintaining peace," the DGP's statement read. Referring to TDP leader Pattabhi Ram's statements against the CM, the DGP also said that strict action will be taken against those making "provocative speeches".