BJP Tightens Hold on AIADMK: Ideological Tiffs No Longer Priority 

As Tamil Nadu’s 16th Legislative Assembly session is underway, a novel equation has emerged between two major parties in the state’s Opposition—All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

The BJP which was in alliance with the AIADMK during the 2021 Assembly elections, now thinks that within the alliance fundamental differences on ideological grounds do not matter if the Opposition can put up a strong “anti-DMK front”.

Meaning, despite AIADMK’s stand against the BJP-led Union government’s Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP’s Tamil Nadu state leadership considers a lasting alliance with the Dravidian party, beneficial.

In May this year, the AIADMK had won 66 seats and the BJP four seats in the Legislative Assembly.