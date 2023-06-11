'What an Insensitive Govt We Have': NCP MP Supriya Sule Talks MVA, BJP & 2024

"It's not about the Opposition, it's the reality of this country. Today price rise is a huge issue, unemployment is a huge issue. The way in which the economy is headed is a big challenge ahead of us for 2024," said Supriya Sule while speaking to The Quint just days ahead of her appointment as new Working President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

A Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra's Baramati, as astute parliamentarian, and one of the tallest leaders of the state, Sule, along with Praful Patel, was elevated as the working president in an anouncement made by party supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday, 10 June.

In a conversation with The Quint, Sule opened up about her father's resignation bid last month, the road to the 2024 elections, the wrestlers' protests, and more.