Sukhvinder Sukhu Is Next CM of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri To Be Deputy

Sukhvinder Sukhu
(Photo: Twitter)
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, one of the most high-profile leaders in Himachal Pradesh's chief ministerial race, has been named the next CM of the hill state.
The decision comes a day after a meeting of newly elected Congress MLAs, which was held at the party office in Shimla, to choose the next chief minister. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel made the announcement on Saturday, 10 December.
The Congress won the elections in the hill state on Thursday, 8 December, with 40 seats in the 68-member Legislative Assembly. Sukhu was among the three names being floated for the next CM – the other two being Pratibha Singh and Mukesh Agnihotri.
On Friday, supporters of Singh and Sukhu were seen coming face-to-face outside the party office, raising slogans in support of their respective leaders, in a show of strength.
Sukhu, 58, is a three-time MLA from Nadaun in the state's Hamirpur district. A lawyer by profession, the leader rose through the ranks of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) – the student body of the Congress.
He even led the NSUI's state unit from 1988-1985 and was an activist while he was studying at Himachal Pradesh University.
Later, Sukhu served as the state president of the Youth Congress for a period of 10 years, from 1988 to 2008.
Having won municipal polls from Shimla twice, he was made secretary of the state unit in 2008.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)