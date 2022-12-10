Sukhvinder Sukhu Is Next CM of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri To Be Deputy

Sukhu, 58, is a three-time MLA from Nadaun in the state's Hamirpur district. A lawyer by profession, the leader rose through the ranks of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) – the student body of the Congress.

He even led the NSUI's state unit from 1988-1985 and was an activist while he was studying at Himachal Pradesh University.

Later, Sukhu served as the state president of the Youth Congress for a period of 10 years, from 1988 to 2008.

Having won municipal polls from Shimla twice, he was made secretary of the state unit in 2008.