'Strict Action Against Paper Leak, Bill To Be Decided in Cabinet Today': PM Modi

In a video message close to midnight on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Union Cabinet will discuss a new Bill on the issue paper leaks in the Cabinet meeting on Friday, 24 July.

His message comes amid the on-going CJP-led student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar which has stretched over a month. He also stated that fast track courts would punish those behind paper leaks. The student protest has continued to demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and has also been demanding compensation for those who have lost their lives due to the NEET paper leak.

Additionally, PM Modi said that the government would make every effort to get the legislation passed by Parliament at the earliest during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

In a nearly three-minute video message shared on social media, PM Modi said examination paper leaks had caused immense pain to lakhs of students and their parents and asserted that the government was determined to ensure such incidents were dealt with more effectively.

"This is not a minor issue. It has caused immense pain to lakhs of students and their parents," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said the government's immediate priority after the alleged NEET paper leak was to ensure that students did not lose an academic year.