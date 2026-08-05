'Starved, Abused': Lawyer Alleges Police Brutality in Patna Amid CJP Protests

Kumar claims that he was headed to his office on a bike when he saw a woman being surrounded by police officers. “As we slowed down to check, one officer came running towards us and tried to snatch our bike keys. We told them that we are lawyers practising at the Patna High Court. ‘Vakil? Daalo jail mein, sab vakeeli nikaalte hain inn logon ka’ (Lawyer? Throw them in jail. That'll knock the lawyer out of them).”

Kumar and Arman were among 145 people arrested and taken to the Gandhi Maidan police station under various charges, including Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Over 400 people were arrested across Bihar and have since been released following the Central government's agreement to the CJP's demands.

Kumar alleged that the police defied protocol following their detention and charged them with stringent sections without their knowledge.